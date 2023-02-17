Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $133.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

