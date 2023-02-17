Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 545.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 871,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,052.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 272,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 249,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

