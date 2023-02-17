G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

