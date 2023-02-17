Robert W. Baird Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $138.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

