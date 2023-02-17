Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $182.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

NYSE:TRI opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

