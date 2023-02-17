Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

