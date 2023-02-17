Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
