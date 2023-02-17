Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.82.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.25. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $304.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

