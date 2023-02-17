Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $17,484,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

