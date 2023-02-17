Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Science Applications International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

