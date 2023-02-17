Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

