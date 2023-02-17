WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 84,018 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,018 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $60.97 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.