Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

