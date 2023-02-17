WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

