Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 68137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Several research firms have commented on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

