Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich Sells 3,700 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

