Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 10,072 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,518.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VERA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Further Reading
