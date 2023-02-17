Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,128,629.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $484.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

About Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

