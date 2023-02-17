Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 780 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MAN opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

