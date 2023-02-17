Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP opened at $21.25 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

