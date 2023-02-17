KeyCorp Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
