KeyCorp Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $55.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.