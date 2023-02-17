KeyCorp Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

About Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.