Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

