Robert W. Baird Trims Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Target Price to $4.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FREQ. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

FREQ opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

About Frequency Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.