Robert W. Baird Trims Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Target Price to $4.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FREQ. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance
FREQ opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.