BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $378.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $323.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average of $309.51. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

