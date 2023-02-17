Inflection Point Acquisition’s (IPAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Up 27.0 %

NASDAQ:IPAX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

