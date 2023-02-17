The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $5.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

