Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

