B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.48. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

