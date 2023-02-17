Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.91. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $309.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

