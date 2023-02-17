Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

