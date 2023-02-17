Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $16.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $16.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.

OWL opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

