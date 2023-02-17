California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 64,512 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of United States Steel worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

