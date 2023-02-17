Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

About Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 634.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1,075.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

