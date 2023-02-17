Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.
Triton International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
