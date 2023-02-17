Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $13.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LADR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 88.12.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

