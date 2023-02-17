Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.2 %

ECL opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

