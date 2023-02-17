Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Ecolab Trading Down 1.2 %
ECL opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
