Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.
HE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HE opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
