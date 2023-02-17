Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HE opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.