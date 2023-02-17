Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $85.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

