Morgan Stanley Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $49.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of HWM opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

