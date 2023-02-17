Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GTX opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

