Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

