Oppenheimer Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $60.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

