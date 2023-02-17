GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GFS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

