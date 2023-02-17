Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

