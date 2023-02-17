Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
