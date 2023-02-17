Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $86.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of ES opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

