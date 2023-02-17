GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $84.00 at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

