Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.