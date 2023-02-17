Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 million, a PE ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

