Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Rises By 7.5%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 586,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.