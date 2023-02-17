KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KemPharm Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMPH opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at KemPharm

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in KemPharm by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KemPharm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KemPharm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

