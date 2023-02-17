KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KemPharm Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KMPH opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.92.
In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KemPharm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
