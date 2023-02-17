Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURAGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.