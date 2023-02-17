Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

