Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Articles

